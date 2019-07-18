Gaylord offers a wide range of outpatient services

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) When you think of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare you think of a high level of quality care, and that is what they are known for. But many are surprised to learn about how many services they provide, including outpatient therapy.

“We have physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, we also have adaptive sports here for them” says Gaylord outpatient therapy supervisor Anne Pacileo.

In a room with many types of therapy going on, 15-year-old Avery Moore works on his core strength and balance on Gaylord’s new Kinnesiq machine. The machine allows Avery to simulate an activity such skiing down a mountain.

Once a patient at Gaylord after his family’s vehicle was hit by a distracted driver, Avery has worked hard to get to this point.

“I’ve been doing outpatient and swim every Thursday once a week. I’m getting good results, it’s pretty easy. Now it is” Avery says proudly.

Having the newest proven equipment possible allows the professionals at Gaylord to get their patients back to their normal lives sooner.

“We really like to incorporate innovative technologies and when you put that into the hands of expert clinicians like we have at Gaylord it’s a wonderful recipe for successful treatment” says Jacob Hunter, Gaylord’s director of outpatient therapy.