Get a taste of spring at La Foresta Restaurant and Wine Bar

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Authentic Italian cuisine, breathtaking decor and an impressive wine menu await at La Foresta Restaurant & Wine Bar.

Recognized by Wine Spectator, their wine list boasts over 1,600 selections and more than 10,000 bottles.

“I have a passion for wine,” said owner Francesco Lulaj. “My dream was to build the greatest wine selection in the state of Connecticut and now we have achieved that.”



Come for the wine, stay for the atmosphere. The sprawling space features a beautiful main dining room, four private dining rooms and a spacious bar.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside to get a sneak peak at the restaurant’s new spring menu!

Additional events:

-Martini Night, first Tuesday of every month

-Piano Bar, Friday & Saturday nights

-Ladies Night, Wednesday nights









