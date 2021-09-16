Get back to wellness with Trinity Health of New England

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Throughout the pandemic, routine checkups declined due to stay-at-home orders and safety concerns; but physicians at Trinity Health of New England say now is the time to re-focus on our overall wellness. And they’re here to help.

“Our commitment is to high-quality and safe care for every single citizen in this region at a low cost,” President & CEO Reggy Eadie explains. “As we continue to navigate through this pandemic environment, I think it’s important that we now start focusing on getting back to the basics, getting ourselves as a community healthy.”

Here’s how:

“Through things like our clinically-integrated network,” Eadie says. “We have hundreds of specialized physicians–whether it’s surgery, neurology, cardiac care, cancer care. We have personalized our care by bringing a group of experts together; understanding you and your family’s needs individually and tailoring a plan just for you.”

Patients can also access classes and resources to learn more about leading a healthier lifestyle.

“We’re pivoting a bit to preventative medicine,” Eadie adds “Our intent is to make sure that all of the citizens in this region have the information they need to mitigate or manage appropriately diseases such that they don’t need to see a doctor as often.”

But if you do need to see a doctor, the doctors at Trinity Health aim to make the process as easy as possible.

“From the time that a patient interacts for the first time and the last time at a Trinity Health of New England facility, it is as if you’re being hand held and walked through the entire process,” Eadie says. “We take all of the stress away from you to ensure that you get through with a high quality, safe experience in a timely manner.”