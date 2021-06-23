Get better sleep with ItSpray

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Get better sleep by reducing your anxiety, slowing your mind, and working with your body’s natural rhythm to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Here with more is Founder, Kimberly Stiele.

DREAMit has a proprietary blend of valerian root, melatonin, chamomile, DHEA and other herbs that work together to ensure you sleep without feeling groggy in the morning.

All their spray solutions are easily customizable to fit your needs.

Promo Code for 30 percent off! ‘CT30’.

Learn more at itspray.com.