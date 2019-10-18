Get design ideas from new and renovated homes at this weekends Parade of Homes

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) A total of 25 homes will be open to those who buy a ticket for $10. The homes are from the northern border to the Connecticut shoreline and include single family homes, condominiums, active 55 plus communities and other options.

Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut Chief Executive Officer Eric Person says it’s a great way to see the latest styles and materials being used by their members, who are about quality and education. “The great thing about the tour is that you can go see the styles and trends. See what the latest components are of new construction and remodeled homes. It’s like your own ideas. It’s like your virtual Pinterest for homes and remodeling projects” says Person.

One of the homes on display is the complete renovation of an 1842 farmhouse near the beach in Clinton. Builder and owner Jarrett Kravitz of Advantage Contracting spared no expense when renovating. He used not only top of the line technology, but also re-purposed materials such as rare chestnut wood that he discovered in the original home. “You’ll find elements within the kitchen where we used new table and island legs in reclaimed chestnut, black walnut drawer boxes. It was really fun to re-purpose a lot of the old material and bring new life to them” says Kravitz.

At some of the Parade of Homes locations there will be food trucks and fun events. Aside from the informative website POHCT.COM there is now an app called Parade Craze. It allows you to look at photos of the home and it will even give you directions to your next desired home location. All of the proceeds from the weekend home tours goes to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.