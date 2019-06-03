Get Discovered this Saturday at New Haven's Top Model Search at The Shops at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If your dream is to walk the runway, don't miss New Haven's Top Model Search!

Top Model Search featuring John Casablancas of CT and several New York City agencies including State Management New York, Fenton Models, BMG, Elite Model Management and NY Models will be in New Haven for a Top Model Search.

President of John Casablancas in CT and Founder Get Discovered Tina Kiniry joins us to share what is expected for the upcoming New Haven’s Top Model Search.

Mini Fashion Shows will take place throughout the day– watch as professional models showcase fashions from The Shops at Yale retailers such as Barbour, FatFace, J. Crew, Madewell, Patagonia New Haven, Neville Wisdom Fashions, Urban Outfitters, Idiom Boutique, GANT, Raggs New Haven, and The Yale Bookstore.

News 8's very own Sarah Cody will be co-hosting the event. Enjoy a free raffle for gift cards and free professional casting photos.

Participants (ages 4 and up) will have the opportunity to compete for an all-expense paid trip to New York City to meet top modeling agencies, receive a contract with one of the agents, a high fashion photo shoot to be used in a marketing campaign, and $250 in gift cards to retailers at The Shops at Yale.

New Haven’s Top Model Search, Saturday, June 8, 1–5pm on Broadway Island — across from Apple, J. Crew & Patagonia. Open to the public and no cost to enter. Rain date is June 9, 1-5pm.

Free Parking – available for all participants at the 150 York Street Garage, just one block from Broadway Island. Feel free to shop and dine after the Model Search, free parking is good through 8pm.

To Register simply Text TOPMODEL to 33222 OR go to TheShopsAtYale.com/ModelSearch

President of John Casablancas in CT Tina Kiniry, is wearing an outfit from Idiom Boutique. JC Models are modeling clothing from TSAY retailers. 1st pair: Derek (male) and Dawnielle (female) modeling L.L. Bean, 2nd pair: Yasmine and Amani are modeling Madewell.