Couple Loses 88 Pounds at The Edge Fitness Clubs

This week The Edge Fitness Clubs is kicking off another weight loss challenge, where, under the guidance of trainers groups compete to lose weight.

“I couldn’t breath too good. I was always huffing and puffing,” recalled John Bencivengo.

“I was on more medicines for breathing: Nebulizers inhalers and enough was enough,” said John’s wife Margaret.

The pair have been married for 37 years. When they both saw the scale creeping higher, they decided to make a change together.

“It was a little difficult because I was way out of shape, but the trainers at the Edge, they help you, they teach you, they work with you,” John explained.

John and Margaret joined The Edge Fitness Clubs and enrolled in their weight loss challenge in January. Throughout the eight-week program, teams work together to shed pounds.

“My favorite part of the challenge was everybody was there for each other,” Margaret said.

The weight loss challenge involves group workouts, bi-weekly weigh ins, nutritional guidance and more.

“My favorite part about the challenge was working with my family,” John said. “I had my wife alongside me, my sister-in-law, my niece and later my son joined us. It was great working with family. We help each other we encourage each other.”

During the challenge, John lost 40 pounds and Margaret shed 27.

“I feel great,” she said. “I’m still going to the gym. I’m still eating right and just being healthy.”

The couple has kept up with their workout routine and together their total weight loss is now at a whopping 88 pounds.

“This is definitely life changing — the way we eat, portion wise, what we eat,” John said. “Don’t get me wrong, I still have ice cream; I have pizza, but in moderation.”

Margaret is off her medications and John says he’s weaning off his.

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel good. Anybody out there that’s thinking about joining a gym, the Edge is where it’s at.”

Participants of the Edge challenge have the chance of winning a $5,000 grand prize, or a $500 runner up prize awarded at each location. To learn more visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.