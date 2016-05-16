Susan’s Secret to Dropping 60 Pounds

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Since she was a teenager, Susan Shara has struggled with her weight.

“It’s been you know a work in progress,” she explained. “I’ve kind of lost, gained, lost, gained, and I actually really started focusing last year. I was going to be 40 and I actually wanted to see another 40 years.”

Susan was ready to make a big change in her life, so she joined the edge weight loss challenge, a 60-day, team-based program that involves bi-weekly weigh-ins, group workouts, and more.

“It’s a place where it’s like a safe zone,” Shara said. “You don’t have to worry about people saying like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s humongous,’ because we are all there for the same reason. Everyone is cheering you on. It’s a great feeling to be a part of a group like this.”

Since November of 2014, Shara has taken part in three challenges.

“Definitely within the year I have learned so much and grown,” Shara explained. “When I come in the gym, it’s like not dreading it; it’s like I’m coming because I want to be here. It’s enjoyable now.”

She says a big part of her success has been the nutritional coaching she receives.

“I think a lot of what was contributing to my weight before would be I would say my diet,” Shara said. “I was definitely over-eating recommended portions … If you eat a three ounce portion of something I would eat six or nine not even realizing it.”

Even though she’s changed her eating habits, Shara says she doesn’t deprive herself of her favorite foods.

“I still go out and get pizza,” she explained. “I’m not eating five slices. I’ll get two and be satisfied.”

Another big part of Shara’s weight loss success is the personal attention she gets from her trainer Brian Woodford. He has access to Shara’s FitBit stats and can make sure she’s reaching her step goals.

“That’s one great thing is accountability,” Shara said. “You can’t slack when your trainer is checking in on you.”

Shara began the edge weight loss challenge at 254 pounds. Today she’s down 60.

“If I had any advice to people thinking about joining the challenge I would say you just got to take that leap of faith just go for it,” Shara said.

Starting next week, she will begin her fourth challenge. For more information, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.