Get gourmet meals to go at Pasta Vita

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Love restaurant-quality meals but don’t always have the time to cook? At Pasta Vita, you can get delicious, chef-prepared meals to go!

With everything made fresh daily, you can choose from over 80 entrees and side dishes that can be heated up and ready to enjoy in minutes!



Join CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko in the kitchen as she cooks with Pasta Vita’s chef and part owner, Chef Lou!

You can stock up on your gourmet meals-to-go at their locations in Old Saybrook, Wethersfield, Avon and at Mohegan Sun. For more information, click here.







