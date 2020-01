MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Big Y World Class Market knows that what you feed your family is important. With fresh produce, lots of healthy grain and protein options and a caring staff they have everything you need to start 2020 on the right foot.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko tours their new Milford location with Big Y dietitians Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell to get healthy tips!