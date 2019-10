NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a traumatic event you need an attorney with experience, resources and someone who has you and your family in mind.

We here at News 8 have partnered with Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff from the Goff Law Group to bring you the law down.

Attorney Brooke Goff covers the following:

Success rate’s

Free Consultations

Direct communication

Offices all over Connecticut

Learn more at www.GoffLawGroup.net.