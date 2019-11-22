Get your home holiday-ready with Van Wilgen’s Garden Center

1  of  2
by: Natasha Lubczenko

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s that time of year again! Decorating your home for the holidays can be made simple by visiting Van Wilgen’s Garden Center in North Branford for Christmas trees, wreaths, inside decor and so much more.

Van Wilgen’s Vice President Ryan Van Wilgen says that they’re prepared to help make this your best winter yet.

“We pride ourselves on how fresh our greens are and the diversity of what we bring in. We’re always here to help.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to their 56-acre garden center to see all that they have to offer this holiday season!

Visit Van Wilgen’s Garden Center: 51 Valley Rd, North Branford, CT 06471

And their Garden Marts here:

320 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT

1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT

1654 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT


