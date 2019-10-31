Ghosts of New England Research Society and Connecticut hauntings

(WTNH) — Is Connecticut haunted? Rocky Hill-based Psychic and Medium, Karen Hollis, joined CT Style to discuss paranormal sightings and investigations in Connecticut.

Karen adds that Connecticut has many historical hauntings, because the state is a colonial place with history that goes back many years.

She showcased a photo of a light anomaly from one of the Ghosts of New England Research Society (G.O.N.E.R.S.) investigations. This light anomaly was caught on camera at Ryder’s on Main in Meriden, which was an extremely haunted restaurant that caught fire, and as a result, several people passed away.

The G.O.N.E.R.S. research society uses voice recorders, night-vision cameras and EMF detectors to capture paranormal evidence, which is then explained by the team.

Karen re-assures us that, “true hauntings are very rare, which is good news.”

On Sunday, December 8th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Karen is holding a Connecting with the Spirit event at the Red Lion Inn in Cromwell. This event aims help those who want to connect to loved ones before the holidays.

To learn more about G.O.N.E.R.S., visit the organization’s website at GhostsOfNewEngland.org.

To schedule a psychic reading with Karen, visit ReadingsByKaren.com.