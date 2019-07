A festival where there’s something for everyone and hours of family fun.

There will be food trucks, more than 20 vendors, live performances, and free haircuts. Book bags will be given out while they are available.

Empowerment Events Coordinator Tashea Lewis and Singer Rahsaan Langley gives us a preview of the Good Vibes Only Festival.

You can come down to McLevy Green in Bridgeport on Saturday, August 10 at noon.