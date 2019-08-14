NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Good Vibrations for a Great Cause! A law firm is happy to present a concert with the Beach Boys that benefits the Boys & Girls Club.

Joining us is Scott Trantolo the COO of Trantolo & Trantolo along with Matthew Broderick Vice President of Development of Boys & Girls Club of Hartford.

This is the first year that Trantolo & Trantolo has organized and presented this event. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford and the new facility they are building on the South End of Hartford.

The concert will take place at the Simsbury Meadow Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at the on-site Ticket Deport (located at 22 Iron Horse Blvd, Simsbury) on the following dates:

August 14 from 11am –7pm

August 15 from 11am –7pm

August 16 from 11am –7pm

August 17 from 11am until show time

There will be food trucks onsite (no outside food or drink allowed). For tickets and information, click here.