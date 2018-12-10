Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive is taking place Saturday, December 15th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Gr8 Holiday Give is underway and collecting new unwrapped toys to make sure every child has a gift this holiday season.

Joining us today is Kelly Frantz, Marketing Director of Connecticut Post Mall and Megan Altomare, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Milford to tell you all about the Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive.

"We're thrilled to be giving back to the community." - Megan Altomare

There are about 600 members. Membership is $200 for a full year. At the Boys & Girls Club of Milford they offer all types of programs from a homework program to a healthy eating program. They aim to make this club fun and family oriented.

Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive

Saturday, December 15th

10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Located: Inside the Connecticut Post Mall in front of Target (lower level)

For More Information Visit, ShopConnecticutPostMall.com/.