Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive is taking place Saturday, December 15th
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Gr8 Holiday Give is underway and collecting new unwrapped toys to make sure every child has a gift this holiday season.
Joining us today is Kelly Frantz, Marketing Director of Connecticut Post Mall and Megan Altomare, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Milford to tell you all about the Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive.
"We're thrilled to be giving back to the community." - Megan Altomare
There are about 600 members. Membership is $200 for a full year. At the Boys & Girls Club of Milford they offer all types of programs from a homework program to a healthy eating program. They aim to make this club fun and family oriented.
Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive
Saturday, December 15th
10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.
Located: Inside the Connecticut Post Mall in front of Target (lower level)
For More Information Visit, ShopConnecticutPostMall.com/.
More CT STYLE
Don't Miss
More CT STYLE Stories
-
-
-
-
-
Mommy Mondays: Nurture Nest has gift guide for new mothers
If your stumped on what to get that new mom or baby on your list we brought...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Monday night
News 8 Digital Update - Monday nightRead More »
-
A.J. Barber, son of Giants star, Tiki, celebrates state championship with Greenwich
The four high school football championship games this past weekend were pretty lopsided, but there was certainly a lot of star power on display.Read More »
-
Report: Lanza documents include education records, psychiatrist reports
An exclusive report by the Hartford Courant details the mindset of Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza leading up to the 2012 massacre.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.