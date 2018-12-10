CT STYLE

Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive is taking place Saturday, December 15th

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 02:11 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 02:11 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Gr8 Holiday Give is underway and collecting new unwrapped toys to make sure every child has a gift this holiday season.

Joining us today is Kelly Frantz, Marketing Director of Connecticut Post Mall and Megan Altomare, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Milford to tell you all about the Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive.

"We're thrilled to be giving back to the community." - Megan Altomare

There are about 600 members. Membership is $200 for a full year.  At the Boys & Girls Club of Milford they offer all types of programs from a homework program to a healthy eating program. They aim to make this club fun and family oriented.

Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive

Saturday, December 15th

10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Located: Inside the Connecticut Post Mall in front of Target (lower level)

 

For More Information Visit, ShopConnecticutPostMall.com/.

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 