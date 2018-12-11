Saint Bernadette School donates toys to the Gr8 Holiday Give Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Sarah Cody/WTNH) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Students at Saint Bernadette's School in New Haven did a generous deed on Tuesday!

They donated a bunch of toys to our Gr8 Holiday Give!

The toys will be given to Toys for Tots and to the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to collect.

If you would like to give, on Saturday, News 8 will be collecting toys near the Target store entrance inside of the Connecticut Post Mall from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Thank you to those who have donated!