GR8 Holiday Give

Saint Bernadette School donates toys to the Gr8 Holiday Give

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 04:28 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 05:44 PM EST

Saint Bernadette School donates toys to the Gr8 Holiday Give

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Students at Saint Bernadette's School in New Haven did a generous deed on Tuesday!

They donated a bunch of toys to our Gr8 Holiday Give!

The toys will be given to Toys for Tots and to the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

Related Content: Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to collect.

If you would like to give, on Saturday, News 8 will be collecting toys near the Target store entrance inside of the Connecticut Post Mall from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Thank you to those who have donated!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 