Saint Bernadette School donates toys to the Gr8 Holiday Give
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Students at Saint Bernadette's School in New Haven did a generous deed on Tuesday!
They donated a bunch of toys to our Gr8 Holiday Give!
The toys will be given to Toys for Tots and to the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.
Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to collect.
If you would like to give, on Saturday, News 8 will be collecting toys near the Target store entrance inside of the Connecticut Post Mall from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
Thank you to those who have donated!
