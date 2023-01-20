New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re looking to refresh your beauty and wellness routines, this year, we have got you covered. January is a month of new beginnings, and the perfect time to commit to new rituals that help you feel and look your best.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Beauty Expert Grace Gold, about her tips on how to refresh your beauty routine. In this interview, Grace answers the following questions:

1. How can we simplify our skincare routine while still getting all the benefits?



Grace advises us to get all those steps into one easy step in the morning. Relevant: Your Skin Seen One & Done Everyday Cream SPF 40 is your answer. It’s basically a four-in-one, lightweight daily moisturizer that replaces your sunscreen, moisturizer, serum and primer.

Relevant: Your Skin Seen One & Done Everyday Cream SPF 40, available at: thirteenlune.com

2. How can we refresh our hair routine?



If your hair needs a boost, Grace recommends Viviscal Hair Growth Products.

She uses their newly launched product line and loves the results. There’s a thickening shampoo, strengthening conditioner, exfoliating scalp scrub and thickening serum to really nourish your hair and encourage growth from the inside out. This is a hair care regimen with clinically proven products that really strengthen your hair, reduce breakage, and promote that gorgeous, healthier hair in as little as three months.

Viviscal Hair Growth Products, available at: viviscal.com

3. Now, lots of people are working out more in the New Year, and in fitness, you say recovery is the most overlooked part of working out?



The Oars + Alps Athlete Line is actually scientifically formulated to enhance your recovery. It’s got clean ingredients like menthol. Grace loves that clinical strength, muscle recovery balm. It is great for soreness, circulation, and reducing inflammation with those ingredients like menthol. The three Rollerball applicator lets you massage it right onto your muscles and joints to really help release tension and blood flow.

Oars + Alps Athlete Line, available at: oarsandalps.com

4. It’s also important that we feel comfortable when we work out. What’s your must-have?



Grace says that she doesn’t want to be fighting with her sports bra to get it on, because it kind of makes you not want to work out. She says, “If you are trying to upgrade, I actually wear this under my loungewear at home. I love it so much. It’s the Jockey® Molded Cup, Seamfree® Bralette and it’s got soft sewn-in wire and free molded cups to really enhance your natural shape. So everything looks great, but it’s also soft, comfortable, yet very supportive straps and under-band with no pinching or digging. There are no pads to remove for washing, so you just throw this in the wash, and take it back out. Silky, stretchy, breathable knit fabric. And it’s affordable in the $20 range.

Jockey® Molded Cup Seamfree® Bralette, available at: jockey.com

5. Finally, we can’t forget healthy snacks. Whether pre or post-workout, or anytime throughout the day, what are you loving right now?

Here’s a great snack with your cup of coffee or tea, without interrupting your wellness goals. This is The Greater Good Snacking Company. These snacks are mom-made, and plant-based. There’s no gluten, grain, dairy, or soy. And, it’s Paleo-friendly. I think we’ve got everybody covered now! They are organic, almond flour-based biscotti, cookies, and crackers, made in India. The company is actually majority Indian women employees, which I really love.And my favorite snacks here are the Orange Cranberry Biscotti, and the Chai Spice Cookies. You can enjoy this treat. I feel like we all need a little something. Something while we’re being good and healthy this year.

The Greater Goods Snacking Co., eatgreatergoods.com and Amazon.com

To learn more about these products and everything else Grace recommends, visit her on Instagram at: @msgracegold