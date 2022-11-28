New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The holidays are a great excuse to pamper the ones you love – or even yourself! Who can resist glowing skin or a pretty mani-pedis! Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Grace Gold spoke with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko about the perfect items for holiday gift giving:



1. The holidays are a bright spot in the season, but that dry, cold weather can really wreak havoc on our skin. Grace tells us that Olay has a hydrating Cyber Monday deal: When you spend $100 on Olay.com, you can build your own thirst trap kit. It comes with a free Olay and Stanley 40 oz. adventure quencher tumbler in a beautiful “blue glow” color that’s actually inspired by all these new hyaluronic plus peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Moisturizers. This offer is while supplies last only at Olay.com. Starting 11/28, spend $100 on OLAY.com to get “The Ultimate Thirst Trap Kit.” Visit: https://www.olay.com/stanley

2. Grace’s next skincare tip involves Brad Pitt! Yes, he became co-founder of this brand

Le Domain, after trying this serum and seeing amazing results. It’s great to layer under your moisturizer. It uses natural grape extracts from a vineyard in the south of France. 99% natural ingredients for smoother, more hydrated skin. It’s really clean skincare that combines natural ingredients with scientific research. It is the only brand with a compound technology that actually slows the effects of the aging protein.

3. Face masks are all the rage lately, and they’re perfect for a spot at home. Grace has something that takes this to the next level: The CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask. It’s got 49 LED bulbs combining red and infrared light therapy to really work below the skin’s surface. This stimulates collagen production, improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and reduces redness and even skin tone. It brightens, firms, and tightens. The result is skin looks and acts more youthful. Unlike other devices, this mask is actually fully flexible, so you get deep, even skin coverage all around. It is safe for all skin types and tones. Recommended use is 10 minutes, five times a week.

4. Nail polish is a great stocking stuffer. The newest thing this year is magnetic nails.It is a supercharged magnetic effect, nail polish. So first, you use the patented wide hugging brush to apply the polish. That’s going to minimize the number of strokes, and then you turn your nails magnetic in seconds using a magnet that’s on the top of each bottle to customize your nails in a really fun swirl. This is vegan, cruelty free, 21 free. It is just such a fun stocking stuffer!

5. Another fabulous stocking stuffer idea is foot masks! It’s the time of year when our feet really need that extra TLC. Check out Nails.INC Holler and Glow Purrfect Pedi. Now, this is brand new at Target stores and target.com. And, it’s only $3.99. It is an intensely exfoliating foot mask with lactic and glycolic acid to really buff away calluses and rough skin. It’s got vitamin C and Kiwi to nourish and moisturize your tootsies. You place the sock slips on your feet for an hour and one week later, it really exfoliates off to leave super moisturized skin. It’s just like a perfect little extra to round out those self-care gifts. So affordable at Target.

Now, with all of these gift ideas, you and your friends could just have a whole spa day at home.