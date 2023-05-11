New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift, we have got you covered. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko checked in with Beauty and Wellness Expert Grace Gold about her latest finds for gift-giving.

Mom deserves some self-care for Mother’s Day, and what better way than a gift that helps Mom feel and look good?

So let’s start with something special from Lancôme. First we have a great gift with purchase that’s happening right now. Lancôme has Mother’s Day fragrance gift sets, and these are beautiful boxes that are designed by Minnesota artist Ashley Marie. When you spend $100 or more on any Lancôme fragrance, you get a gorgeous pure silk scarf featuring Ashley Marie’s beautiful Rose designs. Lancôme sets available at Macy’s, Ulta, Dillard’s, and lancome.com and www.ulta.com

2. Let’s talk skin care. The gift of health and wellness always goes over well with mom.

It’s La Mer’s Discovery Collection Set. You can only get this at Nordstrom stores and

Nordstrom.com. And if you know La Mer, you know that this is a great value. It’s basically

a full La Mer skin care regimen in smaller sizes, including their very iconic celebrity and

mom favorite, Creme de La Mer. www. Nordstrom.com

3. Now, if mom maybe wants to change up her fragrance this year, it could be hard to

pick the perfect one. But here’s a great, great pick for us. This is the most affordable buy

on the table at just about $20. It is Glow by J.LO fragrance, Eau de Toilette is really

trending right now. It’s Jennifer Lopez’s signature scent. It is really fresh and clean with a

sensual allure. It’s basically the scent of your skin, right, when you get out of the shower.

Beautiful top notes of grapefruit neroli orange blossom. There’s also Jasmine in here.

Base notes of sandalwood musk, vanilla and amber. Very sexy. The fragrance mists are

under $10, by the way. Perfect for the mom who loves J-Lo. This is at Amazon and Walmart.

Glow by J.LO Eau de Toilette 1.7 oz, $21.99, www.walmart.com

4. We all know moms love to have their hair blown out, but sometimes it can take a long

time. This tool really makes it super easy for mom. Only one hand. Okay? These are the

Drybar Blow Dryer Brushes. It’s their shot collection, and it combines the air flow of a blow

dryer with the structure of a round brush. So, you get that smooth, soft, shiny blowout in

one easy step for mom. This does come in three different brush sizes, depending on

how tight or loose you want the curl. If mom’s got shorter hair, then, you know, go with

the smaller barrel. Also, you can get these, or a gift certificate, at Drybar in Stamford

or Westport. Drybar Blow-Dryer Brushes, $155, www.drybar.com

5. Everlywell Women’s Health Test. Finally, we’re seeing the tests are very popular as gif

ideas, whether they’re DNA tests or health tests, this is really perfect for the busy health

conscious mom. It is the Everlywell Women’s Health Test. Now, this is part of Everly Health,

which is a digital health company. This is their most comprehensive hormone panel that

checks for abnormal hormone levels, which may be keeping mom from feeling her best.

The kit comes with everything you need to collect that sample and send it to a certified lab.

Mom gets really insightful, easy to understand results, usually available in five days. You can

view those results online or in the app, and this test, or any of their 40 other tests available

at Everlywell. You’ll also see this at retailers like Amazon, CVS and Target.

Everlywell Women’s Health Test, $249, www.everlywell.com

These are all great gift options and Mother’s Day is right around the corner. So, now is the time to go out and get something great for mom! If our viewers want to keep up with Grace and all the latest trends in beauty, health, and wellness, check out her Instagram: @msgracegold