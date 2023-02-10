New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is coming up, and it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a touch of luxury, whether you’re treating yourself or someone you love. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko discovered some fun ways to indulge this year, when she checked in with Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold about the hottest trends in Valentine’s Day Gifting.

In this interview, Grace shares her tips, trends, and answers the following questions:

LET’S START WITH GETTING COZY

It’s the time of year that we love to get cozy at home, and Lovesac has the perfect gift to do just that: It’s the Love Shack Room for Two Footsac Blanket. It is soft and warm with a built-in pocket for your feet. It is big enough to share, to keep you and your partner warm at night. Available at: https://www.lovesac.com/accessories/blankets-footsacs.html

For even more coziness, there’s also “The world’s most comfortable seat” known as The Sac. The Sac may look like a beanbag, but they are so much more. Filled with a proprietary blend of recycled foam remnants called Durafoam™, and available in multiple sizes and covers to complement any space, Sacs are the closest you’ll get to sitting on an actual cloud. They’re the perfect combination for a date night in. Get them at: https://www.lovesac.com/sacs.html

FRAGRANCE IS ALWAYS A CLASSIC VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT. WHAT ARE YOU LOVING RIGHT NOW?

During the season of Love, Bath and Body Works has great options that will make you want to cuddle up closer. So, trending for Valentine’s Day, let’s talk “Ladies First,” there’s Among the Clouds. This is brand new with berry and whipped vanilla scents. And there’s Gingham Love eau de parfum which comes in a beautiful heart-shaped box.

For the guys, there’s Smooth Amber Cologne. This is brand new with warm amber and dried wood scent and there’s Bourbon Cologne, which is iconic classic. This fragrance is white pepper, dark amber and Kentucky oak. You can get these in store in at www.bathandbodyworks.com and they’ve got so many fun Valentine’s Day ideas.

WHAT’S TRENDING IN BEAUTY FOR VALENTINE’S DAY?

This is to get you a little glam for that night out. So, let’s talk cute Valentine’s Day “manis” first. We are seeing coffin shaped nails all over TikTok and Instagram – They’re super sexy. You can try the Kiss Gel Fantasy Sculpted or Vogue Fantasy Nails. Fun Valentine’s Day prints available. They start at just $8.

Available at: https://www.kissusa.com/kiss-gel-fantasy-sculpted-nails-countless-times

https://www.kissusa.com/kiss-voguish-fantasy-nails-nobody-else

And then in lashes, it’s all about the glam look, of course, inspired by the popular “Royal Core” aesthetic, derived from Bridgerton. You can try the brand-new Lash Couture Collection in The Muses. I am wearing this today, and I love it. Or you could try the first ever one step, press-on and go lashes. There’s no glue needed with this. It’s called the ImPRESS Falsies and you can get all of these at: https://www.kissusa.com/lashes/kiss-lash-brands/lash-couture/the-muses-collection

WHAT ABOUT PET OWNERS WHO LOVE TO GIFT THEIR PETS FOR HOLIDAYS?

We see in surveys that a majority of pet owners love to involve their pets in holidays. So, this is a practical way to do it for Valentine’s Day. It’s the BaBylissPRO PET Rose Gold Micro Trimmer. Now, this is part of the beautiful rose gold collection of brushes, shears, combs and trimmers.

Pets really love this because it has a quiet motor. It’s also palm shaped. it easily fits in your hand during light trimming. It’s cordless, battery operated, and really designed for freedom of movement. The dog thinks he’s getting a belly rub every time I take this out. Very reasonably priced as well. This is a BaByliss product and I wish that my hair accessories were this pretty.

Available at: https://babylisspro.com/babylisspro-pet-rose-gold-micro-trimmer/BPP44RM.html

WHAT’S GOOD FOR A GALENTINE’S DAY GIFT?

That love with your girlfriends. It’s really so special. What’s trending right now is Pat McGrath Labs cosmetics. They just launched the Love Collection, which is actually for spring 2023. Romantic, radiant colors of eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. It is filled with velvet magic, gleaming metallics, think pinks, smoldering nudes. You can mix and match, go very smoky or very soft. This brand is known for really intense pigment, so those nudes really show up on all skin tones. You can get this at www.patmcgrath.com and have some fun with the girls.

So many great gift options no matter who you're buying for.