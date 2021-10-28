Grace Gold: Eczema Awareness Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During the month of October, The National Eczema Association is hosting Eczema Awareness Month to educate us about a skin condition that affects 31 million people in the us.

Joining us today is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold to tell us about eczema, and to share some coping strategies.

The following are covered:

What is eczema?

What are the symptoms of eczema?

What can help with eczema itch?

What causes eczema?

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.