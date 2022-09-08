New Haven, CT (WTNH) – If you’re looking to revamp your self-care routine this fall, beauty and wellness expert Grace Gold can help. She came to visit CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to offer tips for easing back into our self-care routines, and to talk about what’s trending this season.



Watch this interview to learn more!

First, here are Grace’s picks to keep your skin glowing, especially in those early mornings that

are coming back with the cooler weather:

1. OLAY Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer: Olay’s bestselling retinol with their most transformative retinol complex. It’s got the retinol and the retinol appropriately in here. Also, dermatologist recommended ingredients like vitamin B-three, and amino peptides to really

smooth and brighten your skin in the morning. This reduces the look of fine lines, wrinkles, pores

and dark spots.

Available at: www.olay.com or check your local retailer.

2. 208SKN by Dr. Dustin Portela Botanical Calming Serum: This is the perfect thing to calm the skin down, after summer has left us red and sensitive. It’s a unique serum with botanical blend for antioxidant benefits to immediately calm and soothe. It helps reduce irritation and that visible redness, plus, over time it protects against free radical damage. This is great for all skin types. Also good to use “post-procedure,” after doing a skin peel or laser treatment.

Available at: 208skn.com

Next, Grace talks about hair care. She’s got the solution for an easy way to style your hair that still looks great:

3. InfinitiPRO by Conair – Cool Air Styler: This is a brand new tool made to simplify your styling routine. It heats, curls and cools your hair in a single pass, giving you that gorgeous, long-lasting style with less damage. All you do is glide the styler down through your hair to the ends, and your hair is instantly cooled as you work it out of the plates. That really sets your style. Three Heat Settings for all hair types.

Available at: Amazon – $49.

Moving on to the wellness craze, everyone wants to know how to protect themselves from stress, fatigue and getting run down, so Grace recommends this special supplement:

4. nbpure stress away: It pays to be proactive about not letting your Vitamin B levels get too low,

as you can become deficient over time. This is a really robust vitamin B complex, plus nutrients like vitamin C and zinc for adrenal support. This is great if you’re under physical, emotional, mental stress, if you don’t eat meat or gluten, which can also lead to vitamin B deficiencies. Try it if you work long or irregular hours, or if you just feel kind of rundown and irritable. It’s a great supplement to add to your routine this fall.

Available at: nbpure.com – $24.95

Another great way to add wellness to your routine is to include a regular session with a

Sauna Blanket. Blankets are really a hot trend right now, and this is a great holistic recovery lifestyle brand for inside out help:

5. HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket: This is the creator of the original sauna blanket, and it’s made of a nontoxic material. A 30-45 minute session increases the body’s thermal energy, burning about 500 calories per hour. This promotes glowing skin, detoxing, improving circulation, supporting better sleep and reducing that anxiety. You can try it with their 30-day money-back guarantee, and they offer payment plans as low as $49 a month.

Available at: higherdose.com

To keep up with all the latest trends, join Grace Gold on Instagram: @msgracegold.