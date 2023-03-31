New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to refresh our beauty and wellness routines. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko learned about some great new products, and the latest trends in self-care when she checked in with Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold about how we can adjust as the warmer weather arrives.

In this interview, Grace shares her tips, trends, and answers the following questions:

LET’S START WITH HAIRCARE. WHAT’S NEW FOR SPRING?

“Well, you know, as it does get warmer, if you’ve got wavy or curly hair, I say embrace the natural texture. It’s going to make your life a lot easier. This is brand new and ideal for wavy to tightly curled hair. It’s the Maui Moisture Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner.”

“This has 100% aloe as the first ingredient. It’s also got coconut milk, guava extract, and mango butter for up to 50 times softer and smoother curls. This is vegan, cruelty-free, and made with natural ingredients to really leave your hair so nice and shiny, hydrated, healthy looking. It smells absolutely amazing.”

Maui Moisture Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner, $9 each, in-store and online at www.walmart.com

TELL ME ABOUT THIS TREND: LED EYE MASKS!

“These days, we’re squinting more than ever. We’ve got these high stress lifestyles. We’re on the zoom calls – just more and more screen time in our everyday lives. This device is really a response to that. It’s the CurrentBody LED Eye Perfector.” “This targets only the eye area to reduce wrinkles and define lines. This is clinically proven technology with four LED wavelengths that really hit those deeper layers of skin to ramp up collagen production. This diminishes dark circles, air bags, crow’s feet, those 11 lines, even around the nose. I love this hands-free simplicity. And it’s just really a comfortable three-minute treatment that can create younger-looking eyes all over social media. Everybody’s talking about this.”

CurrentBody LED Eye Perfector, $249, us.currentbody.com

IN SKINCARE, ISN’T VITAMIN C WHAT WE NEED TO BRIGHTEN UP FOR SPRING?

“Absolutely. And the easiest way to add vitamin C to your routine is with a face serum. This is brand-new, exciting and trending. It’s the Yon-Ka Serum C 20.” “Now, this visibly fades discoloration, improves wrinkles and uneven tone. It’s got 99.9% natural origin ingredients and 20% stable vitamin C, which is really excellent. There’s 1.5 million native plant cells per bottle, and it really protects against free radicals damage.” “It’s a feather-light, liquid formula that absorbs really quickly, and you can use it alone or along with your moisturizer.”

Yon-Ka Serum C20, $44, www.amazon.com

OUR SKIN IS SO IMPORTANT, AND WE’RE WEARING ALL THAT MAKEUP. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SPRING CLEANSING TIP?

“We’re seeing that Witch Hazel and Micellar Water are trending. They are gentle ways to cleanse your skin. This product actually combines both of them. It’s Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel. We know this as a Connecticut-based brand that we’ve loved for over 150 years. And this is their Micellar Witch Hazel Makeup Remover.” “So, this gently removes makeup while cleansing, purifying your skin. It’s got the dirt lifting power of micelles, and the very first ingredient is 100% natural Witch Hazel – the highest grade. It will even remove waterproof makeup.

I love that it is just a $5 buy.”

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Micellar Witch Hazel Makeup Remover, $5 www.amazon.com or www.dickinsonsusa.com

I LOVE GETTING A NEW HAND SOAP WHEN THE SEASONS CHANGE; WHAT’S NEW AT BATH & BODY WORKS?

“These elegant new scents just dropped at Bath and Body Works as part of their neutrals collection. So high end, so beautiful. My favorites are the Palo Santo + Sage. There’s also Bergamot+Birch, as well as Rose+Lychee.” “And each scent comes in the Gentle and Clean Hand Soap, the 3-Wick Candle, the Concentrated Room Spray, and they also do the Wallflowers Plug, so you can make your whole little set-up look beautiful. Great for your bathroom, your guest bathroom, your kitchen, and it really just helps you welcome in spring.

Bath & Body Works Neutrals Collection, both in-store and online at www.bathandbodyworks.com

Grace has shared so many great products and ideas for the Spring. If our viewers are interested in learning more about these or anything else Grace recommends, visit her on Instagram at: @msgracegold