Grace Gold: Holiday Beauty & Style Gifting

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are quickly approaching-and what better way to spoil the ones you love-or yourself-than with the gift of style and self-care?!  

Joining us with the season’s top picks is Beauty & Style Expert Grace Gold.  

1. Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Olay.com

Cyber Monday: Spend $150 on Olay.com, get free Juicy Couture tracksuit

2. reVive Light Therapy Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser

Promo code ABCGRACE for 20% off ledtechnologies.com

3. Strivectin Skin Tightening, $89, Strivectin.com, Sephora, Ulta.com

4. Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles, bathandbodyworks.com

5. Code CTSTYLE for 15% off Petal & Pup at petalandpup.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.