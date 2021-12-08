Grace Gold: Holiday Beauty & Wellness Tips

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking and feeling put together during this hectic holiday season doesn’t have to be hard!  

Joining us with tips to put our best face forward is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold.

The following are covered:

1. Glowing Skin

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Olay.com

2. Fuller Hair

Nutrafol for Women & Growth Activator, nutrafol.com

3. Tiktok Hair Trend

Hally Hair Color Holiday Gift Set, $25, hallyhair.com

4. Lip Color

Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick, valentino-beauty.us

5. Holiday Wellness

BetterYou products are all under $20 at us.betteryou.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

