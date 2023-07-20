New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The heat is on and that can make it challenging to look and feel our best for all of our summer plans. CT Style’s Jillian Andrews learned about some exciting new products when she checked in with Lifestyle Expert Grace Gold and learned about great tips to keep our cool and look good doing it.

In this interview, Grace shares her tips, trends, and answers the following questions:

1.) Let’s start with fashion. You say fabric can make all the difference when it comes to staying comfortable in the heat?

Jude Connally is an American-made women’s lifestyle collection known for really vibrant prints, and effortless style. It’s founded by Jude Connally Zimmermann, who was really inspired as a mom to fill a void, matching comfort and versatility with designs that make women feel their best. The cloth fabric is very lightweight. It’s great all year round. It’s soft, comfortable, easy to layer and it has stretch. It doesn’t wrinkle and it’s really perfect for packing.

Jude Connally, $98-$298, judeconnally.com

2.) This weather can be a challenge for certain hair types, but you have a product

that can help?

Yes, the humidity is a killer, especially for girls, but this is really a one-product wonder for summer. All About Curls Bouncy Cream by Zotos Professional is a multi-tasking cream that locks in really rich, moisture-boosting shine. It has natural oils and extracts to nourish curls, like coconut, argan and monoi oils. Now you apply this on damp hair for defined, nourished, deep raised curls. There are no sulfates, silicones or parabens in here. And by the way, this is a Darien, Connecticut based brand.

All About Curls Bouncy Cream by Zotos Professional. Available at: sallybeauty.com, amazon.com, & zotosprofessional.com

3.) Our skin can also use some extra TLC in the summer sun. What do you suggest we use for that?

I like T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Moisturizing Astringent. It’s alcohol-free and it’s so refreshing before and after your summer activities. It’s 100% natural witch Hazel – really gentle enough for daily use to calm, nourish and hydrate skin. You can use it to soothe sunburn. It’s got all those great astringent and cleansing benefits of their very famous Witch Hazel, but in an ultra-gentle, alcohol-free, moisturizing formula that’s perfect for summer. This is for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, irritated skin. The whole family can use it. This is another Connecticut based brand, by the way, and you can pick it up at Amazon.

T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Alcohol-Free Moisturizing Astringent. Available at Amazon.com & tndickinsons.com

4. Of course, this is a big time of year for travel. Do you have any tips to help keep u

feeling fresh?

I have so loved this for travel on the go to feel fresh. It’s Hello Natural Fresh Mint & Clean Mint Mouthwash Concentrate. Now, this basically rinses away everything that brushing misses. It freshens and takes away bad breath and moisturizes your mouth. You can customize the flavor with the number of pumps you use. And it’s ‘vegan leaping bunny’ certified. There’s no sugar, dyes, flouoride, sulfates, or artificial sweeteners in this. And what’s so great is, this is big enough for up to 64 uses, but it’s small enough to be super travel-friendly. And because it’s concentrated, you use a lot less plastic and water.

Hello Natural Fresh Mint & Clean Mint Mouthwash Concentrate. Available at Amazon.com, Walmart.com & hello-products.com

5. Staying hydrated during this weather is a priority. How do you recommend we do that?

Electrolyte water is a must for me during the summer time. It helps me prevent headaches and migraines as well. And I love that I discovered a sugar-free one that also tastes good. So, this is Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier in Sugar-Free. It is clinically tested to deliver three times the electrolytes of the leading sports drink, and it is more hydrating than water alone.

It’s got real flavor. No artificial sweeteners in here, and it’s a powder packet, so it’s so easy on the go. You just add it to like your water bottle, shake it up, you’re good to go. Now, the white peach is my favorite flavor, but they also do lemon lime and green grape.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier in Sugar-Free, available at liquid-iv.com

Grace has shared so many great trends and new ideas to make your summer easy to survive.