New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) -With the leaves changing colors, now is the perfect time to update your routine for the cooler weather. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Lifestyle Expert Grace Gold, who shared several easy ways to look and feel fabulous this Fall.

In this interview, you’ll learn about some of Grace’s favorite products, including the following:

OLAY Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Gel Cream – Cooler weather can often mean drier skin. So what can we do for some extra hydration? Olay is calling this their ultimate thirst trap. It’s the Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Gel Cream and it traps moisture for 24 hours, guaranteed. It has dermatologist recommended ingredients like hyaluronic acid to replenish and retain moisture, plusVitamin B three to restore skin’s moisture barrier and stimulate surface cell turnover and regeneration. There are also peptides to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Available at: www.olay.com

Dickinson’s Original Micellar Witch Hazel Makeup Remover – $5.97, Amazon

Cleansing is a step that can really dry out your skin. So you want to stay gentle, especially when removing your makeup. And this is a Connecticut-based brand to the rescue. They’ve been around for over 150 years. It is Dickinson’s original witch, Hazel. This is their new Micellar Witch, Hazel makeup remover. This gently removes makeup while cleansing and purifying skin with the dirt lifting power of micelles. The first ingredient is 100% natural witch hazel, which means pure, effective, gentle, the highest grade available on the market. This even removes waterproof makeup. Only $5 at dickensonsusa.com and also at www.amazon.com

Daily Healing Lotion and Ultra Healing Lotion – Another area we want to keep hydrated is, of course, our body. We can hydrate the face without the body. So, as soon as you feel those cooler temperatures, you really want to start protecting your skin barrier to prevent the flaking and dryness. Curél has some amazing options. They both contain an advanced ceramide complex to really help restore moisture.

The Daily Healing Lotion (in blue) is recommended by dermatologists for everyday use with time-released hydration, clinically proven to provide 24 hours of continuous moisturization. There’s also the Ultra Healing Lotion in red. This is good if you have more severe, painful dryness. It also gives you instant relief and lasts for 24 hours as well.

These are only $9 at Amazon right now: Daily Healing www.amazon.com

Ultra Healing www.amazon.com Dudley Stephens: Cobble Hill Turtleneck & Bleeker Zip-Up – It is definitely sweater weather. What’s on trend in the fashion department this fall? Well, people may want to pull out those dark colors, but we are seeing such fun, unexpected neutrals trending. There are seeing lots of buttery yellows, dusty roses, and camel colors as well. Dudley Stevens, which is headquartered in Greenwich, was launched by two sisters who grew up right here on the Connecticut coast. Their pieces feature statement necklines, their modern twist on the classic turtleneck and zip up fleece silhouettes. Shop at www. dudley-stephens.com https://www.dudley-stephens.com/products/cobble-hill-turtleneck-in-vello-fleece-dusty-rose?variant=40141157072938

5. Chirp Wheels – And finally, in wellness, there’s something great for back health. As the

weather gets cooler, we can get a little more sedentary, which makes the back stiff, and this

can bring out that pain. The Chirp Wheel gives your back an incredible stretch. With the

larger wheel, you get more of a stretch, like a deep tissue massage feel, and you get a

more targeted, pressure point release with the smaller wheels. Both are available at www.gochirp.com.

To keep up with Grace Gold and find out about all the latest trends, find her on Instagram

@msgracegold