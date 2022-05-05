Mother’s Day is this coming weekend, and everyone’s looking for that perfect gift for mom. We all know that moms love to be pampered, and CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko checked in with beauty & wellness expert Grace Gold for some great tips on Mother’s Day gift giving.

Watch as Grace discusses the latest products for skin, hair and bath that will have

your mom feeling like a queen this Mother’s Day.



1. A great skincare pick for mom

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer Olay.com

2. A fabulous drugstore buy for mom

Soap & Glory The Righteous Body Butter, $15 Walgreens.com

3. Who doesn’t love a great handbag? And this is made for Mom Life!

Baggallini bags, $42-$128 baggallini.com

4. Fragrance is always a special gift. What’s new for Mom?



Bath & Body Works Butterfly Eau de Parfum bathandbodyworks.com

5. And finally, a top-requested pick: The Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap, $599.99 dyson.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit GraceGold.com.