Grace Gold: New Year Beauty & Wellness Tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the start of a new year and here with ways to look and feel our best in 2022 is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold.

1. Glowing skin

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Olay.com

2. Eye Cream

NEOSTRATA Correct Comprehensive Retinol Eye Cream, neostrata.com

3. Shapewear

Shapermint shapewear is available at shapermint.com

4. Vitamins

New Chapter Every Woman’s One Daily Multivitamin, newchapter.com

5. To find out more about Amazon Glow, visit Amazon.com/Glow

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.

