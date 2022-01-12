Grace Gold: New Year Beauty & Wellness Tips

Conn. (WTNH) – As the state deals with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills that feel even colder, staying inside is a pretty easy decision to make. But the bitter cold can also be dangerous for pets.

Humans have the ability to communicate the signs of feeling cold. We shiver, we try to warm our hands, put gloves on, and dress appropriately, but unfortunately, our furry friends can’t communicate as effectively and sometimes that cold can lead to life-threatening harm.