Spring is officially here and it’s a great time to reset and refresh our beauty routines for the sunny months ahead. CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with beauty & wellness expert Grace Gold and got some great tips for feeling our best this season.

Grace discussed several popular products to look for, as we transition and transform ourselves for warmer weather and the beach.

Boost skin cell turnover for brighter, smoother skin.

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer – Olay.com

It’s time to start prepping those feet for sandals!

Nails Inc. Sole Nails.inc.com – Available at CVS stores

How Can We Keep Our Pores Clear This Time of Year?

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner – Amazon.com

Cute Mini-Products on the Go – What’s New for Spring?

TOCCA Hand Cream & Garden Trio Eau de Parfum sets. tocca.com

SPRING WELLNESS TIP – ARE THOSE BLUE EGGS?!

Vital Farms True Blues pasture-raised eggs. Vitalfarms.com

Available at select Whole Foods Market stores.

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.