Grace Gold shares beauty and wellness trends to help you glow!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many of us are really missing our favorite salon or spa – but the good news is that you can bring those treatments home.
Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold to help you glow from head to toe!
What are some skin tips?
1. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, under $30, Olay.com
2. Vita Liberata Body Blur, $45, Ulta.com & Amazon.com
Roots are a big issue – help us with our hair!
3. Revlon Total Color, $7, Revlon.com
4. Nutrafol Women & Women’s Balance, Nutrafol.com
Finally, hair removal at home – what do you suggest?
5. Nair Leg Masks, $9, Ulta.com, CVS.com & Walmart.com
