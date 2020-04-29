Grace Gold shares beauty and wellness trends to help you glow!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many of us are really missing our favorite salon or spa – but the good news is that you can bring those treatments home.

Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold to help you glow from head to toe!

What are some skin tips?

1. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, under $30, Olay.com

2. Vita Liberata Body Blur, $45, Ulta.com & Amazon.com

Roots are a big issue – help us with our hair!

3. Revlon Total Color, $7, Revlon.com

4. Nutrafol Women & Women’s Balance, Nutrafol.com

Finally, hair removal at home – what do you suggest?

5. Nair Leg Masks, $9, Ulta.com, CVS.com & Walmart.com

To learn more, click here.