Grace Gold shares Winter Beauty & Wellness Tips

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a long winter – and a lot of us are feeling it, from dull skin to dry hair and face masks that have seen better days.

Joining us with tips to pick us up is our friend, Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold.

  • Hair: Sebastian Professional Dark Oil Collection, starts $6, Amazon.com
  • Facial tools: Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool, pausewellaging.com
  • Dull skin: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Serum, juicebeauty.com
  • New fragrance: Bath & Body Works Hibiscus Paradise Perfume & Freshwater Cologne, $39.50, bathandbodyworks.com
  • Cute high performing masks: Co. Protect KN95 3-Packs, start $15.99, co-protectglobal.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.