1. No one wants put a bra on in the summertime, but this one might change your mind: The Bali Comfort Revolution bra & panty set. It’s luxuriously soft made with cool comfort fabric for those super-hot days. It has support and shaping, and also helps wick away moisture. This is weightless, buttery and soft. It’s sleek, full coverage. It is no-show and wireless so you’re not going to get poked and squished during these hot summer days.

Bali Comfort Revolution & Easylite Collections, available at https://www.balibras.com/

and in local stores here in Connecticut.

2. Talking summer skincare – Olay has a new moisturizer and a great deal happening! Parched summer skin needs Olay’s iconic micro-sculpting cream. You have to try the Niacinamide plus peptide, 24hr. face moisturizer for healthier looking skin, with 99% pure niacinamide. It hydrates while repairing the skin’s natural moisture barrier for 2X stronger skin and visible wrinkle reduction.

Olay Niacinamide + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer, $8 off a two-pack now through August 7 at your local Sam’s Club, or shop online at www.samsclub.com

3. For all the ladies who color their hair, summertime and the sun can wreck your lovely locks. Blondes and brunettes alike often end up with brassy hair. But, Better Natured Color Correcting Creams are the perfect solution. This is a Darien, Connecticut-based brand and it is so easy to apply, once a week, in place of your regular conditioner. Vegan formulas that really neutralize the brass and cool tones in just 1 to 3 minutes.

Better Natured Color Correcting Creams, $22 each For 20% off – use the code: WELCOME20 www.betternatured.com

4. We’re always moisturizing our faces, but what about our bodies? This is so important in the summer. Here’s what Grace loves to use: SeabuckWonders Omega 7 Sea Buckthorn Body Lotion. This has certified organic sea buckthorn oil for nourishing health and beauty support, plus 190 bioactive nutrients, vitamins and minerals. It is so rich in omegas and it really soothes dry, sensitive skin. This lotion protects against the visible signs of UVA and stress, which is so important during the summertime.

SeabuckWonders Omega 7 Sea Buckthorn Body Lotion -$14 at www.seabuckwonders.com as well as www.amazon.com.

5. Grace’s Summer fragrance tip for the “Guys” is perfect for a date night out: Drakkar Noir by Guy LaRoche is celebrating 40 years this year. It’s a timeless fragrance that has really stood as a cultural touchstone of masculinity with fresh notes of lemon, mandarin and orange that are great for summer. It’s textured with spices, coriander and juniper. Still considered modern today, Drakkar Noir has a real sensual, powerful, masculine allure that this fragrance is known for. And unlike in 1982, when this first launched and you had to go in store to get it, today you can get it on Amazon.com.

Guy Laroche Drakkar Noir, $50, www.amazon.com

