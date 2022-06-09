New Haven, CT – (WTNH)- As we look forward to long summer days, we want to look and feel our best, even when the heat is on. CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold, who shared easy tips to help us glow this month.

Watch as Grace discusses her favorite “hot” summer products for nails, skin, teeth and hair:



1. Have fun with color – What’s trending in nails?

Nails.INC Plant Power offers big, fun colors that are all plant based. Every shade is 21 free.

So it’s free from formaldehyde, acetone, parabens, plus 18 other ingredients. $10 each–

Available at Sephora.com

2. How do you refresh your skin in the heat?

Check out Dickinson’s original Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner with Rosewater. Now this has the highest grade of 100% naturally distilled witch hazel available. It’s alcohol-free and super-soothing with rosewater, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin E, to gently soothe skin and give you that radiant glow. $5 each – Available at drugstores & www.amazon.com/Dickinsons



3. What can help with moisturizing in the summer? I want something that’s light, gentle and soothing.

BeautyStat Universal Pro- Bio Moisture Boost Cream is a light as air moisturizer, but it’s deeply hydrating it revitalizes dull dehydrated skin with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. It helps heal that moisture barrier. It’s fragrance free, dermatologist tested, and made in the USA. Available at beautystat.com and Ulta.com



4. What do you suggest for beautiful hair this summer?



Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements are clinically proven to nourish thinning hair, reduce shedding, increase hair thickness. It’s got amino MA, which is a proprietary collagen complex plus key vitamins to really help achieve thicker hair in as little as three months. Grace recommends you start this now, so you give it some time to work for your summer celebrations. Available at viviscal.com as well as Amazon.com, Ulta.com and Walmart.com



5. Can we really get more energy from brushing our teeth?!



Better & Better is offering a new, science-based toothpaste that has micro-doses of vitamin D three and B12. So you never forget to take your vitamins, because all you have to do is brush your teeth, and it’s clean, vegan, and natural. It tastes amazing. There’s no endless parabens, artificial flavors or preservatives. Vitamin D is also great for our immunity, our bone strength, and having a good mood. They also sell natural bamboo toothbrushes that do it, natural floss. Better & Better Energy Starter Set – $28.99 Available at betterandbetter.com.



6. Coffee That Keeps You Hydrated?! How Does That Work? The founder of Oaza Cold Brew had the brilliant idea of putting electrolytes in his coffee, since he was feeling tired and dehydrated from his regular brew. This drink is sugar-free, with super clean ingredients. It comes in the black, the cocoa mocha and oatmeal flavors. Only 25 calories! So cool & smooth, with amazing taste. Oaza Cold Brew + Electrolytes, $3.99/can or $53/box. Available at drinkoaza.com



To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit www.GraceGold.com