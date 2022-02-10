NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The winter cold definitely takes a toll on skin and hair. Luckily Beauty Expert Grace Gold is here. She’s bringing us easy hydration hacks for the season.  

1. Night Cream

Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer, Olay.com while supplies last

2. Hair Rescue

Better Natured Moisturizing Collection, $20-$22, betternatured.com & jcpenney.com

3. Hair Tool

Mermade Hair Pro Waver; Code CTSTYLE for 20% off MermadeHair.com

4. Self Care

Bubble Come Clean Detoxifying Clay Mask, $19, HelloBubble.com

5. Skin Boost

ADVALight, AdvaLight.com; email info@advalight.com to find local provider

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.