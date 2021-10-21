Grace Gold’s Newest Fall Beauty Tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The time has finally come to switch our summer clothes out for cozy sweaters-and our guest today says that also means it’s time to update our beauty routines.

Grace Gold is a beauty & wellness expert and is here to give us some fall beauty tips.

What’s new in fall skincare? Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Olay.com and PRAI Beauty M Collection Meno Soothe Serum, $59.95, praibeauty.com

What’s your favorite all-over product? Dr Botanicals Lemon Superfood all-in-one Rescue Butter, us.drbotanicals.com

You say now’s a good time to add a hair mask? Noughty Haircare To The Rescue Intense Moisture Mask, Target.com & Ulta.com

What’s your wellness tip? Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash, $5.37, listerine.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.