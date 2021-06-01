Grand Opening of Ice Imports in Olde Mistick Village

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Olde Mistick Village is known for being a unique shopping destination, and now there’s a new store you might want to check out.

Here to talk about the upcoming grand opening of ‘Ice Imports’ is Owner Eric Meyer. thanks for being here!  

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

The grand opening is on May 29th with lots of exciting activities and giveaways.

The following are covered:

  • What can people expect?  
  • Grand opening
  • Second location

To learn more visit, www.iceimports.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.