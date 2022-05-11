NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s so much to celebrate in the springtime, and people are gathering everywhere for graduations, bridal showers, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and birthdays. Whether it’s a formal affair or a picnic at the beach, sparkling wines are the perfect addition to a lovely meal or just a few tasty hors d’oeuvres.



CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Gary Grunner, “The Wine Guy” about some of his favorite ways to enjoy this popular wine that sparkles.



Gary says, “The most important thing to remember when you’re talking about sparkling wines, whether it’s Prosecco or Champagne, is that real Champagne only comes from the region of Champagne in France.”

He recommends keeping both large and small bottles of bubbly on hand. One of his favorites for several people to enjoy is Bella Easter, and on the smaller side for single servings, is Rosie. This comes in a colorful little bottle and is slightly pink in hue. Pairing Rosie with a dessert is the perfect match, according to The Wine guy.

Gary is a fan of sparkling wines because they make people happy. He says, “When’s the last time you poured someone a glass of Champagne and they didn’t smile? It’s the coolest thing!”

Be sure to watch this story as Gary demonstrates the proper way to open a bottle of sparkling wine or champagne, without hitting someone in the eye!

All of Gary’s recommendations can all be found at local wine shops around Connecticut.

Be sure to follow Gary G. on Instagram @garygrunner and Twitter @grunneronwine.