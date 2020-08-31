Grunner On Wine: Drinking Habits of Past Presidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we are in an election year, today we dive into the drinking habits of past presidents.

For that we call in The Wine Guy, Gary Grunner!

The following questions are covered:

Have our past presidents enjoyed a drink?

Which president made whiskey?

Who had the most expensive wine collection that helped him go broke?

Who loved champagne?

Who never drank?

Who purchased 1,200 bottles of wine for the cellar and marked it as new furniture?

Is there a sommelier at the white house plus more?

Grunner is conducting a survey on Instagram: Red, white, or rose, vote here.

For more wine tips you can follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.