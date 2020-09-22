Grunner On Wine: Everything you need to know about Napa Valley

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —In today’s CT Style Express, we are talking wine…specifically Napa Valley.

For that we bring in the expert Gary Grunner, aka Gary G, The Wine Guy!

So today, everything you every wanted to know about Napa Valley but did not know who to ask.

The following questions are covered:

  • Why is Napa Valley so special?
  • What is Cabernet Sauvignon the most famous wine in Napa?
  • What consists of the perfect wine country visit?
  • How is climate change effecting growing grapes in this iconic region in California
  • How many Sub ava’s are there?

