NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and how about some adult treats.

Gary G., the Wine Guy joins us to share ways to celebrate Halloween!

A few great wine picks that are truly treats include:

Monstrous Zinfandel

Mysterious masked Chardonnay

A splashy white & red wine that have cool labels for Halloween

Prosecco to help get rid of the October Blues

For more, follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.