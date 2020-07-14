Grunner on Wine: Top winemakers in California

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a lot that goes into choosing the right bottle of wine, so we brought in the expert.

Gary Grunner, The Wine Guy joins us to share popular winemakers and tips.

Grunner covers the following questions:

What are you drinking?

Is it important to know the winemaker?

What should we be looking for?

Grunner also recommends that you keep a wine journal. The same way you turn to the back of a wine bottle to look for an Importer that brings in wines that match up to your taste profile in California keep notes on the winemakers you will never be disappointed.

For more wine tips you can follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.