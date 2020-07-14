Grunner on Wine: Top winemakers in California

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a lot that goes into choosing the right bottle of wine, so we brought in the expert.

Gary Grunner, The Wine Guy joins us to share popular winemakers and tips.

Grunner covers the following questions:

  • What are you drinking?
  • Is it important to know the winemaker?
  • What should we be looking for?

Grunner also recommends that you keep a wine journal. The same way you turn to the back of a wine bottle to look for an Importer that brings in wines that match up to your taste profile in California keep notes on the winemakers you will never be disappointed.

For more wine tips you can follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.