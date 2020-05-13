1  of  2
Breaking News
Waterbury police arrest suspect in fatal motor vehicle accident Act Now: New deadline to get stimulus check faster from IRS is today at noon

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Grunner On Wine: Wine Lovers Guide to Staying Home

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If we’re stuck at home, we might as well make the best of it!

The Wine Guy, Gary Grunner joins us with the wine lovers guide to staying home or sheltering in place!

Grunner answers the following questions:

  • How has your business changed?
  • How can we enhance our wine enjoyment during the stay at home orders?
  • How can people help retailers in the wine industry?

The Wine Guy also suggests the following:

  • Clean up your wine rack and plan out what you will drink for dinners
  • Make a list of fun cocktails to enjoy
  • Create a Zoom tasting group have fun learning together
  • Make a list of new wines to try

Remember to buy wine by the case!

For more wine tips you can follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.