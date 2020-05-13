Grunner On Wine: Wine Lovers Guide to Staying Home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If we’re stuck at home, we might as well make the best of it!

The Wine Guy, Gary Grunner joins us with the wine lovers guide to staying home or sheltering in place!

Grunner answers the following questions:

How has your business changed?

How can we enhance our wine enjoyment during the stay at home orders?

How can people help retailers in the wine industry?

The Wine Guy also suggests the following:

Clean up your wine rack and plan out what you will drink for dinners

Make a list of fun cocktails to enjoy

Create a Zoom tasting group have fun learning together

Make a list of new wines to try

Remember to buy wine by the case!

For more wine tips you can follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.