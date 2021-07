NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a wine lover, we’ve got some selections you might want to try. Here to tell us all about it is wine expert, Gary Grunner, also known as “The Wine Guy”.

Wines of Casino Mine Ranch are perfect for summer dishes, gatherings, and great wine conversations.

A truly delicious selection of wines that you will love to introduce to your friends.

For more, follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.