Grunner on Wine: Wines to Pair with Thanksgiving Dinner

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

We know a huge part of Thanksgiving, aside from being thankful of course, is the food…and the wine.  

Today we are joined by wine expert Gary Grunner. He’s going to tell us which wines pair with which dishes and get us ready for the holiday.

The following are covered:

  • What to start with when guests arrive?
  • What to pair with appetizers
  • Three choices for dinner – a white, a red and a rose
  • Desert- do we go sweet; do we go sparkling or find something that is both?

For more, follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.