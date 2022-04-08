NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is here and that means preparing for Easter or Passover gatherings. CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Gary Grunner, “The Wine Guy” about some great picks to make your long-awaited celebration even better.



Gary is thrilled to be back in the CT Style studio, and he has just come back from Napa, California, where he was introduced to several new wines and winemakers.

Gary shares his favorite wines from the west coast, as well as from Chile, Argentina, and France to pair with popular spring dishes, and he’ll also teach you how to properly “smell” a great glass of wine.

Gary’s recommendations can all be found at local wine shops around Connecticut.

Be sure to follow Gary G. on Instagram @garygrunner and Twitter @grunneronwine.