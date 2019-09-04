Guitar Under The Stars coming to Hartford

It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy an evening of music under the stars.

Acclaimed Guitarist, Artistic Director and Founder of Guitar Under The Stars Daniel Salazar is coming back to Hartford this weekend.

Salazar’s goal back in 1993 when he started was to share his love for the beautiful sounds of the guitar and the music of his Latin American and Spanish heritage within a setting that everyone in the community could enjoy.

You can be a part of Guitar Under The Stars on Saturday, September 7 at Bushnell Park Pavilion Stage in Hartford at 7:30 p.m.