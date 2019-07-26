Gunntown Kids program teaches children about nature

It’s all about keeping your kids busy but finding activities were they will learn more about the environment.



Chair of the Naugatuck Park Commission Linda “Gigi” Ramos along with Commissioner of Naugatuck Parks BJ Forlenzo explains what activities the Gunntown Kids program have to offer.

The program is designed for children ages 3-12 years old. Here are the dates for 2019:

Saturday, August 17

Saturday, September 21

Saturday, October 19

10:00 am 3-7 years old

11:00 am 8-12 years old

You can contact the Park and Recreations office at (203) 720-7043 to register your child.