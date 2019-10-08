Haddam Killingworth High School makes fun fall desserts

Hosting a Halloween, Thanksgiving or a dinner party is easy with a special fall dessert recipes.

Culinary Arts Teacher Joanna Siciliano along with Student Devin Coon from Haddam Killingworth High School show us how to make pumpkin pie parfaits and chocolate apple pops.

Pumpkin Pie Parfaits

Ingredients

3.4 oz instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups cold milk

15 oz can pureed pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup of vanilla sandwich cookies 8 oz

8 oz frozen whipped topping thawed

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Let set for five minutes.

2. Stir in pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

3. Crush the vanilla sandwich cookies in a blender or food processor to make crumbs.

4. In small 1/2 pint jar or glasses layer cookie crumbs, pumpkin pudding and whipped topping. Repeat the layers twice and end with cookie crumbs.

5. Chill until you’re ready to serve. Enjoy!

Chocolate Apple Pops

Ingredients

1 cup large semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 large apples

Caramel for drizzling

Melted white chocolate for drizzling

Crushed Oreos for topping

Crushed pretzels for topping

Rainbow sprinkles for topping

M&M’s for topping

Instructions

1. Set up a double boiler: Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer. Set a glass bowl over the saucepan (the bottom of the bowl should not touch the water), then add chocolate chips to bowl. Stir until melted, then stir in coconut oil.

2. Place apples upright on a cutting board and cut into 1/2” to 3/4” slices. Using a paring knife, make a small cut onto the bottom of each apple slice. Insert popsicle stick.

3. Line a large baking sheet with wax paper and grease with cooking spray.

4. Dip apple slices into melted chocolate and place on the baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate sets, 8 to 10 minutes.

5. Drizzle with caramel and melted white chocolate and top as desired. Return to refrigerator until the white chocolate and caramel set, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator.